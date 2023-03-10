IAM member hints at ‘big project’ near Grand Coloane Resort

A “big project” with undisclosed details has been planned for the area from Hac-Sa Beach to Grand Coloane Resort, Mak Kim Meng, Municipal Affairs Administration Committee member of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), recently revealed.

This preview was given at the Island District Community Seminar organized by the IAM. It saw the attendance of José Margarida Tavares, president of the IAM’s Municipal Affairs Administration Committee.

Participants asked questions about the refinement project concerning the Estrada de Cheoc Van towards Hac-Sa Beach. The current job ended at the Helene Garden, a residential estate near the beach. Participants expressed concern about whether the project will be extended further to the beach area.

In response, Mak said that there was no plan to make such an extension, because “small projects need to cope with bigger ones, as the government has planned on a larger project there,” adding that he believed details would be announced in due course.

The seminar also discussed the refinement of pedestrian facilities in Seac Pai Van. The first phase of the project was finished last year, and its second and third phases are under a bidding process and are expected to be started this year. The fourth phase has been scrapped, as per an announcement by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works late last year, and was not mentioned at the seminar.

The only update Mak announced was that the pedestrian facilities will be waterproofed with cover.

Public parking spaces near the karting circuit are often abused, with cars parked for an extensive period. Tavares, who referred himself to a karting enthusiast, is affected by the problem as well.

He said such cars have been towed away during the Covid-19 pandemic period but recently the problem has returned. He added that inter-departmental efforts will be exerted to consider whether more towing will be required.