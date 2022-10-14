IAM running bids for food trucks on ZAPE Promenade

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has called for tenders for food truck operations near the Macao Science Center on the ZAPE coastal promenade. The bid winners will be allowed to sell snacks, light meals, drinks and souvenirs. The winning bid will be able to operate for two years and the base rental will be MOP8,000 per month. Individuals or entities residing in, or having a registered address in, Macau are eligible to submit a bid. The trucks will take two designs: a shape resembling a chameleon and a double-decker bus.

Social advisor calls for better facilities near Barra Transport Hub

Chang Ka Wa, a member of the Central District Advisory Committee, has proposed that better support facilities be built around the future Barra Transport Hub. Considering the hub is expected to be completed this coming March, the committee member believes more pedestrian facilities should be constructed near the hub to allow for conditions that are more convenient and safer for foot traffic. He also believes a coastal promenade in the area is necessary to boost sightseeing and a leisure lifestyle. He foresees that the São Lourenço district will connect with Barra as a great tourist attraction, featuring historic buildings and specialty food.