IAM to collect used furniture at 60 locations

To make it easier for residents to dispose of large items of unwanted furniture, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will designate 60 temporary collection points for this type of waste in different areas of Macau. The collection points will operate from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 1 to 7. 50 of the sites are located in the Macau Peninsula, six in Taipa and four in Coloane. The IAM appeals to residents to dispose of waste at the designated times and places, so as not to jeopardize the safety of pedestrians and vehicles.

Gov’t offers free LRT three-day passes to fly-in Air Macau tourists

The government is pulling out all the stops to attract tourists from mainland China, offering free Light Rapid Transit (LRT) three-day passes to tourists flying into Macau on Air Macau flights. The destination shown on a boarding pass must have MFM printed, indicating an incoming passenger. The LRT pass will allow holders to make unlimited trips on the transportation system in the three days following its activation. It can be redeemed at the Tourist Enquiry Center and the Air Macau Ticketing Counter at the Macau International Airport.