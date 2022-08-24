IAM warns public not to leave garbage outside ahead of strengthening storm

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is calling on the public to store domestic waste indoors before the Tropical Cyclone Signal number 8 is issued, and not to dispose of bulky garbage during the passage of the typhoon that is set to make a landfall tomorrow morning.

The request is made to avoid obstructing traffic or hampering garbage collection and clearance work, the bureau said in a statement.

According to IAM, it has coordinated with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. to develop a preliminary plan for the garbage clearance work before and after the typhoon.

“IAM calls on the public to cooperate with the measures, not to dispose of domestic waste during the storm, and to dispose of bulky garbage only after the peak period of garbage collection, so as to avoid increasing the burden of garbage clearance,” the bureau said.

The firm is set to send additional personnel and vehicles to various districts to collect garbage and clean up the streets in response to the changing situation, reinforce the garbage collection facilities in low-lying areas in advance, and arrange for vehicles to park in the city for carrying out garbage collection immediately after the Tropical Cyclone Signal number 8 is cancelled, thus expediting the progress of garbage clearance and transportation.

In addition, IAM has strengthened its communication with the neighborhood associations in low-lying areas, and given them enough cleaning supplies in advance, such as plastic bags, gloves and brooms, so that the associations can coordinate volunteers to clean up the garbage in the streets after the storm, if necessary.