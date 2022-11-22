Iao Hon Estate old neighborhood renewal project underway

The M acau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is pushing forward the Iao Hon Estate old neighborhood renewal project, the company announced yesterday.

Currently, condominium owners are being assisted to set up management committees and reach an agreement on the redevelopment plan.

In 2020, MUR carried out a research study on Iao Hon Estate, including face-to-face household interviews with property owners, to serve as a database for the promotion of urban renewal. Over the last year, the company has been meeting with property owners to discuss redevelopment.

The local area plan for Iao Hon Estate adopts a “stock optimization” approach, where redevelopment will take place under the notion of not increasing resident population density or household numbers.

Under the plan, there will be footbridges to connect the malls between the buildings and pedestrian streets to improve the area’s business environment, while roadways and footpaths will be separated, as well as the addition of green space to “create a liveable environment.”

To prepare for Iao Hon Estate’s redevelopment, MUR is building temporary housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta which will serve as temporary accommodation for property owners when their properties are being redeveloped as part of the urban renewal process. LV