IAS: Database of 6,200 older adults living alone compiled since 2018

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has compiled a database of approximately 6,200 older adults living alone or as couples since 2018.

The bureau released the data in response to lawmaker Ron Lam’s written inquiry about the lives and safety of older adults who live alone, after the consecutive passing of two elderly siblings in their Penha Hill residence two months ago.

Lam asked the government how it would prevent such tragedies recurring. He also asked for data on community support measures.

In the response signed by IAS director Hon Wai, it was revealed the IAS would use the information to “improve support and services for older adults living alone.” The data was obtained from older adults living alone using specific services, Hon added.

Hon also revealed the IAS would “introduce other data collection means and methodologies [to analyze the needs of] older adults living alone” in due course.

Hon said the bureau has services for the safety of older adults living alone, such as regular telephone calls, visits and community activities. As of August 31 this year, the services have seen 5,300, 4,100 and 950 users respectively, Hon revealed.

Since Lam also asked about the safety call-and-response service, Hon said that “constant supervision and evaluation” on the effectiveness of the service is being conducted.

Branded as Peng On Tung, the safety call-and-response service gives older adults single-button access to a call center for help or support.

Hon sounded hesitant replying to Lam’s question about introducing new operators. He cited the local older adult population and service and operation costs, among other factors, to justify the bureau’s slow service expansion.

The IAS has also pledged more events and activities would be held for single-living older adults.