IAS responds in part to social workers’ demands

Choi Sio Un, representative from the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), told yesterday’s press briefing a care facility had initiated the process of shift rotation for confinement management.

On Tuesday, Macao Social Workers’ Union (MSWU) voiced demands on behalf of their member social workers in an online press conference. The union called for better care and living conditions amid confinement. It stressed that it was not against the confinement arrangement, as they addressed the importance of health and safety.

Yesterday, Choi responded to the demands. Although there was not much information, he said that the bureau had instigated communications with care facility managers to discuss details about entering and leaving confinement.

He then disclosed that a facility would put the next shift of workers in seven-day quarantine today. After this, they will substitute for their colleagues who are currently working. In the next few days, more facilities will complete similar preparations, Choi added.

MSWU also complained about lack of mattresses in their workplaces, so that workers had to sleep on cardboard cartons or even under their work desks.

Choi responded to the situation, saying that foldable beds had been arranged. Facility workers could request the equipment from IAS. He added that personal amenities had also been prepared as required.

Lack of amenities was also a complaint from MSWU.

IAS has also opened a specific hotline for mental and emotional support for care facility workers currently under confinement. Their families can also call the hotline to arrange to send emergency and necessary resources, such as medicines, to workers, according to Choi. The phone number is 28558802 and will operate on a 24/7 basis.