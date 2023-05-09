IAS: Seniors’ Housing Executive Regulations drafting in progress

The drafting of the Executive Regulations governing the procedures for the Seniors’ Housing scheme is in progress, President Hon Wai of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has disclosed.

In response to a written inquiry by lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang, the IAS president expressed his hopes that the Executive Regulations would be promulgated this year.

According to Hon, the “preliminary ideation” for the eligibility and application procedure is that only local permanent residents aged 65 or above will be accepted. They must also possess self-care ability or the conditions to achieve this. The prospective applicants’ family structure and residential conditions will also be taken into account.

Meanwhile, a point-scoring mechanism is under consideration. Factors such as living in traditional low-rise buildings, also known as Tong-lau, will affect point-scoring.

Applications for the housing will commence when construction ends, which is expected by 2024. Market rates will be considered but rates for seniors’ housing are expected to be slightly below market rates.

Hon added that under the scheme, the government will fully consider the needs of senior residents. Development of Big Health, traditional Chinese medicine, healthcare, entertainment and day care is expected within the neighborhood.

On the conversion of industrial buildings on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais to non-industrial use, Director Lai Weng Leong of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) reiterated the stance of complete compliance with the Land Law and the Master Urban Plan on the utilization of land and urban constructions.

His comment was made in reply to lawmaker Leong Hong Sai’s written inquiry.

Lai referred to the Master Urban Plan to explain that the only industrial areas in Macau are located in Ilha Verde, Taipa’s Pak On, as well as Coloane’s Concordia district and Ka-Ho. Existing industrial areas and constructions, such as those on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, will be gradually phased out and converted to non-industrial use, such as commercial activities, according to Lai.

Lai added that currently scattered industrial activities will be gradually incorporated to the four aforementioned industrial areas. He explained that this will be done to improve land efficiency and provide space for the development of new industries, as well as enhancing residential neighborhoods.

He also reiterated that the population structure of a district would be taken into account when the government conducts detailed planning for the district. He stressed that corresponding public facilities and leisure areas would be reserved for a better quality of life for residents.