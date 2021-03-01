IAS to add 200 more early intervention spots

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has stated that it will add an extra 200 places for early treatment of developmental disorders and intellectual disabilities. IAS is planning to add to or relocate its current facilities in order to accomplish this. For now, IAS offers has a quota of 270 for early intervention at its four centers.

Kiang Wu Hospital inks agreement with 2 hospitals in Zhuhai

Kiang Wu Hospital has entered into an agreement with the Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University and Zhuhai People’s Hospital to enhance medical services in both cities. The scope of the partnership covers scientific innovation, mutual employment mechanisms, medical referral systems, and more.