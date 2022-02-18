IC calls for Tap Seac market vendors

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is calling on stall operators and creative handicraft workshops for the Tap Seac Craft Market that will be held at the square from April 21 to April 24.

Application are open until March 4.

The upcoming craft market will be held four days a week instead of three days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be 133 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls each week in a bid for cultural and creative units to have the opportunity to participate in the event.

Applicants for stalls may apply online through the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo.

All products applied for sale in the proposal must be original designs, and the minimum number of types of products for sale is 10, the IC remined.

The proposal may also include services offering cultural and artistic experiences. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of places available, IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

The Tap Seac Craft Market is a distinctive brand in the cultural and creative market held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, providing a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products. LV