IC cancels int’l parade due to epidemic prevention measures

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has decided to cancel the “2020 Macao International Parade” scheduled for December this year as the format of the event is not suitable for the current prevention and control measures of the epidemic.

According to the bureau, it decided to cancel the annual event after “careful evaluation and comprehensive consideration” as some foreign participating groups will not be able to visit Macau to participate in the parade.

With the number of local groups and international groups participating totaling about 1,800 participants every year, the event draws large numbers of people, and such high densities may present risks associated with crowded gatherings.

As part of the event, a series of outreach activities are usually extended to various districts, and various promotional activities such as a photography contest and interactive games were launched in the previous editions.

The annual parade is usually a part of the city’s handover anniversary celebrated every December 20.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the 21st anniversary of Macau’s handover to China, the IC noted that the Macao Chinese Orchestra will present the concert “Listen to the Voice of the Chinese” at the Ruins of St. Paul in December and will host a series of cultural and artistic performances. LV