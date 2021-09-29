IC cancels upcoming performances amid new outbreak

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has cancelled various arts and cultural performances, including “The Butterfly Lovers,” since the performing groups are unable to visit the region due to the impact of the pandemic.

The “Performance to Celebrate the 72nd Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China” – Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers,” scheduled for October 1, will be cancelled.

OM Young Friends Concert “Classical Express – Rhythm of Tango” by Macao Orchestra scheduled for September 30, and the concert “Chen Sa” Piano Recital, part of the Macao International Music Festival – Music October scheduled for October 3, will also be cancelled.

IC will arrange refunds for those who have purchased tickets for the shows “Pulsating Morphosis” (scheduled for September 25) and “The Butterfly Lovers” from September 29 to November 30.

In addition, the activity “Enigma Box,” integrated in the “Show and Deep Cultural Tour in Taipa,” originally scheduled for October 1 and the outreach activity “Journey in Musical Corners,” integrated in the music festival, originally scheduled for October 2, 3, 9 and 10, will be postponed. LV