President Leong Wai Man of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has confirmed Sun Yat-sen Memorial House is not up for sale, according to local media reports.

Previously, Taiwanese media had reported the government in Taiwan was trying to sell the memorial house. Before October, the working visa extensions for personnel at the Taiwan Office in Macau were unclear as to whether they would be granted. It was thought the uncertainty around working visa extensions would lead to a lack of management of the memorial house, and this was cited as the reason behind the purported sale.

At a recent media event, Leong said that although the Cultural Heritage Committee did discuss the sale of a historic building, it did not concern the Sun Yat-sen Memorial House, according to local media Cheng Pou.

The IC has not received an application to sell the building. Leong has not responded to questions on whether the architecture is worthy of the government’s retention if the current owner decides to sell it.

Meanwhile, the IC president has admitted the Cultural Heritage Committee had discussed the intended sale of another historic building, following the bureau’s receipt of an application. Pursuant to the law, the IC has the priority rights to purchase such buildings on behalf of the government. The opinion from the Cultural Heritage Committee is a precondition .

Both the committee and the IC have decided to green light the sale of the other historical building.

The IC president has refrained from releasing details on the sale, citing personal privacy. AL

