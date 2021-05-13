IC extends Rental Waiver scheme

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will extend its Rental Waiver scheme until December 31 in a bid to ease the burden caused by the pandemic to artists and cultural associations. Since its launch last year as a result of the pandemic. Since its launch, the scheme has been supporting local artistic and cultural groups by waiving their rental fees so they shift their resources into programme production and staff expenses.

According to a statement from the bureau, to date, 36 local associations have benefited from the scheme, which has hosted 129 performances attended by 23,000 audience members at CCM’s venues. Considering the current economic situation and the new challenges in the cultural and performing arts sector, IC has pledged that it will continue to contribute its share to the development and recovery of the creative industries by extending the Rental Waiver until the end of the year. LV