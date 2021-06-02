IC holds meeting to prepare for typhoon season

Anticipating the peak of the typhoon season in Macau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) held a meeting with officials in charge of several cultural and heritage venues to prepare for the arrival of adverse weather conditions, the IC revealed.

The meeting aimed to review the contingency plans for each facility under the management of the IC, focusing particularly on facilities in low-lying areas of the city, and thus more exposed to potential damages from floodwaters.

A special inspection was conducted on the Patane Library, one of the more exposed to adverse weather conditions.

Typhoon response procedures, including the evacuation of readers and workers, were performed, as well as a series of drills and tests of emergency measures at the site: including the application of protective films on the glass walls and the transfer of books and other library equipment to higher locations.

These preparations follow the launch of the mechanism for the prevention and response to natural disasters in April this year: an initiative that includes inspections and drills at the premises of departments and facilities under IC supervision.

The mechanism also covers safety inspection, support, and contact work relating to historic buildings, before and after the occurrence of natural disasters, to provide support and assistance.

Following the conclusions arrived at in the meeting, the IC said that it will proceed with the pruning of certain trees located near temples and churches to prevent any potential damage from trees or large branches falling on these historic buildings.