IC launches new app for library users

The Macao Public Library has launched the new mobile application “My Library”, which includes functions such as reserving and renewing library items and searching for items in the library catalogue.

Through the mobile app, residents can access library resources and services, including viewing the status of checkouts, reserved, loaned and overdue items, fines, and checkout history.

Residents can also reserve or return books and audio-visual materials at the self-check machines or reception counters, using their Electronic Library Card available in the app.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a statement that the launch of the app was a response to the government’s electronic service initiative.

The city’s public libraries reopened to the public on March 2 after being closed for over a month due to the pandemic outbreak.

However, only the newspaper and periodicals reading areas, and the book lending and reservation services were in operation.

The multimedia rooms, children’s reading areas, Macao Collection Room, reading areas, self-study rooms, and group discussion rooms of the library are still closed to the public. LV