IC promotes migrant culture through music

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is promoting a series of cultural and musical performances to explore and provide insight into Macau’s different cultures.

Titled “Oriental Traditional Music” and part of the “Insightful Cultural Excursion” performances, different cultural and musical programs will be performed on stage at the Taipa Museum Houses every Saturday of December.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., different groups composed mostly of amateur musicians and performers will provide the audience with a taste of their culture in sound and vision.

On December 3, the performances included dancing, live music, and traditional musical instruments played by a group of Indonesians living and working in Macau.

The series continues this Saturday (December 10) with the Filipino community in Macau.

Chinese pop music will take the stage on December 17 followed by relaxing and inviting meditational chords and percussion.

According to IC, the event also aims to enliven the area taking the opportunity to celebrate the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region as well as the Christmas season. RM