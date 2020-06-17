IC to hold series of activities in celebration of 15th anniversary of World Heritage inscription

Six phases of activities will be held in July to celebrate the Historic Centre of Macao’s inscription as a World Heritage site 15 years ago, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement.

The program features a total of 28 activities, which include a thematic festival, the “World Heritage Open Day,” the “Heritage City Tours – Guided Tours and Illustration Workshop,” “Fun Sharing Cultural Heritage” lectures, a story-writing competition and a WeChat game.

On July 11 and 12, a thematic festival will be held at the “World Heritage Youth Education Base” located in Mandarin’s House.

The Festival features a variety of special activities, including game booths, family workshops, thematic exhibitions, the sale of cultural and creative products, a lucky draw, various performances and special photography spots.

Furthermore, as part of the activity “World Heritage Open Day”, the IC will arrange five visits for the public to have an experience at World Heritage sites that are rarely open to the public, such as enjoying afternoon tea at the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, experiencing the panoramic view of the Ruins of St Paul’s and taking part in a treasure hunt at Mandarin’s House.

Following that is the “Heritage City Tours – Guided Tours and Illustration Workshop.” The city tours will be led by professional guides, who will lead participants on a guided visit to different World Heritage buildings.

The activity will also feature illustrators who will teach participants how to create a travel diary, so that they can capture moments of their tours.

The series of activities also includes a Story-Writing Competition entitled “Memorable Moments of World Heritage,” “Fun Sharing Cultural Heritage” lectures in schools and districts, the “World Heritage Modeling Workshop,” and a WeChat Game, “I am a Cultural Heritage Expert,” which gives participants a chance to win prizes with their knowledge of cultural heritage.

Other special activities with free admission will also be held in July. To safeguard the health of participants, IC will deploy appropriate measures according to the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau, such as increased cleaning and sanitization at activity venues. All participants must wear masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a Macau health code of the day and follow crowd-control measures on site. The activities may be adjusted based on the pandemic situation.