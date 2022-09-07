IC to ‘support’ Pui Ching administration building revamp

President Leong Wai Man of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) disclosed yesterday the government would support the restoration of a private school’s administration building.

The Cultural Heritage Committee held this year’s fourth regular plenary meeting yesterday morning. At the meeting, Leong revealed the topic was on the agenda.

Originally part of the mansion of local business mogul Lou Lim Ieoc, the building is now held by the private Pui Ching Middle School. The school has a history stretching back approximately 130 years in Macau. Its principal, Kou Kam Fai, is an appointed lawmaker at the parliament.

About the current condition of the building, Leong noted that leakage and cracks can be seen on its exterior walls and roof. The building is also structurally less reliable. “Considering the fact that it has a certain historic value, the Committee has come to the consensus that assistance be offered,” Leong said.

When questioned how much money will be designated to “assist” Pui Ching with the restoration, the IC president said that the sum has not yet been determined, but that a tender procedure would be run at a later date.

Government projects usually require budgeting, however.

At the same time, Leong also announced that the IC would release a new set of guidelines on the management of intangible cultural heritages, with the guidelines applicable to all walks of life.

Leong explained that it would list out the criteria and standards for the listing of intangible cultural heritages, the entities responsible for protecting different listed heritages and related responsibilities, as well as the direction to nurture professionals in heritage protection, among other responsibilities.

Furthermore, the committee also discussed projects that had been passed by previous plenaries, including the Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ka Ho, the Nüwa Temple, the current Casa de Portugal building, the city wall on Pátio do Espinho, as well as the current Institute of European Studies of Macau building. Leong highlighted that, with the exception of the last project, all projects “were basically concluded.”