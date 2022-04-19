IC warns of graffiti on cultural relics

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is warning the public against placing advertising materials or graffiti on heritage buildings, noting that it constitutes a violation of the provisions of article 35 of the Cultural Heritage Safeguarding Law.

This comes after the IC received a report from the police stating that advertising materials had been posted on the stone steps in front of the Ruins of the Colegio de São Paulo, including promotional materials being posted on the handrails of the stone steps, and words of graffiti having been found.

The incident involving graffiti being placed on cultural relics and unauthorized posting of objects, will be investigated further by police. Upon completion of the police investigation process, the IC will proceed with the cleanup and restoration of the relevant site as soon as possible.

The IC urged residents to report any behavior of inscriptions or paintings on heritage buildings to the police, adding that the IC will continue to promote awareness of the protection of cultural heritage through various channels, namely graffiti or unauthorized posting of materials, and the installation of cultural objects, in order to perform the work of safeguarding heritage sites well. LV