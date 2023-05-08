ID confirms F3, GT World Cup race for 70th GP edition

The long-awaited return of the FIA Formula 3 World Cup and GT World Cup will take place at the Macau Grand Prix this year, following the suspension of these races for several years due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Sports Bureau (ID) president Pun Weng Kun confirmed to the press that only a few race details are left to be confirmed.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix will run for two weekends from November 11 to 12, and November 16 to 19, and details on its races are due to be finalized this summer.

Meanwhile, the Association of Macau Racers Federation is disappointed with the Macao Foundation’s suspension of subsidies for local drivers to compete abroad.

As cited in a report by TDM, the association believes that the number of local drivers participating in the Grand Prix will be reduced by 60%.

The chairman of the association, Lei Kit Ming, revealed that he had received a notification from the ID about the decision, and expressed disappointment in the decision to remove opportunities for local drivers to participate in motorsports competitions.

The chairman said that the decision to suspend funding for drivers going abroad to compete will affect some 20 local drivers.

The ID said in reply that it “hoped to continue to support local drivers to participate in the annual Macau Grand Prix under certain conditions, and this year’s plan is being studied,” as cited in the report. LV