IFFAM 2020

The 5th International Film Festival & Awards • Macao will run from December 3 through December 8.

Competition – An international competition comprising 11 feature films, which is a showcase for first- and second-time filmmakers. A jury of five film personalities will appraise and award the best film works. Chinese film director, producer and screenwriter Ning Hao (Mainland China) will be Jury President together with Jury members Mattie Do (Laos), Nina Hoss (Germany), Eric Khoo (Singapore) and Albert Lee (Hong Kong SAR)

Back To The Wharf, by Xiaofeng Li (Mainland China)

Black Light, by Bae Jongdae (Korea)

The Cloud in Her Room, by Xinyuan Zheng Lu (Mainland China)

Falling, by Viggo Mortensen (US/Canada/Denmark) (see p10)

Love Poem, by Xiaozhen Wang (Mainland China)

Servants, by Ivan Ostrochovský (Czech Republic)

Shorta, by Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm (Denmark)

Spring Blossom, by Suzanne Lindon (France)

Sweat, by Magnus von Horn (Poland)

Tragic Jungle, by Yulene Olaizola (Mexico)

Limbo, by Ben Sharrock (UK)

Shorts Competition – An international competition comprising 10 short films, the jurors that will appraise, and award for Best Film are Jury President Jia Fu (Mainland China), Mathilde Henrot (France) and Johnny Ma (China/Canada).

The Cup, by Mark Chua and Li Shuen Lam (Singapore)

Elephant in The Car, by Ikram Nurmehmet (Mainland China)

Empty Sky, by Kun Ieong Chiang (Macao SAR)

Endless Chain of Lies, by Liknifena, Hoi Yan Lee (Hong Kong SAR)

Fencing Distance, by Hei Long Tse (Hong Kong SAR)

Fragile Moon, by Phyllis Tam (USA)

Mama, by Lou Ian Io (Macao SAR)

Rose, by Derrick Lui (Singapore, Thailand)

The Smoke That Blinds Us, by Yu Man Lai (Hong Kong SAR, Japan)

Under, by Yue Jiao (Mainland China)

Flying Daggers – A selection of films representing the latest style of genre cinema, including:

Meander, by Mathieu Turi (France)

The Paper Tigers, by Quoc Bao Tran (USA)

Relic, by Natalie Erika James (Australia)

World Panorama – Celebrated directors and award-winning films from major international film festivals.

Another Round, by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

A Balance, by Yujiro Harumoto (Japan)

First Cow, by Kelly Reichardt (USA)

Here We Are, by Nir Bergman (Israel)

My Little Sister, by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond (Switzerland)

Never Gonna Snow Again, by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert (Poland)

Nowhere Special, by Uberto Pasolini (UK)

Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia)

Summer Of 85, by François Ozon (France)

Sun Children, by Majid Majidi (Iran)

Under The Open Sky, by Miwa Nishikawa (Japan)

Special Presentations

76 Days, by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu (Mainland China/USA)

Calamity, by Rémi Chayé (France)

A Dream Of A Lifetime, by Ricky Hayashi & Yoshi Hon (Hong Kong SAR)

My People, My Homeland (Mainland China) comprising five segments:

A Mystery of UFO, by Chen Sicheng

The Way Back to Hometown, by Chao Deng, Baimei Yu

A Beijing Good Person, by Ning Hao

The Magical Touches, by Da-Mo Peng, Fei Yan

The Last Class, by Xu Zheng

Narcissus Off Duty, by Ricardo Calil and Renato Terra (Brazil)

Tonkatsu DJ Age-taro, by Ken Ninomiya (Japan)

In Conversations will take place with internationally renowned filmmakers and actors, available free online.