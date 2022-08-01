IFTM awarded QAA global quality reaccreditation

The UK’s independent quality body and international leader for quality assurance, the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), has reaccredited Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), making IFTM the first higher education institution to receive such reaccreditation worldwide.

This global reaccreditation was achieved by completing QAA’s International Quality Review in April, which the institute took part in for the second time. Three independent reviewers appointed by QAA conducted a comprehensive online review and reconfirmed that IFTM has met all prescribed quality assurance standards.

IFTM was commended for “closely aligning the institution’s educational philosophy and goals with the comprehensive and systematic program design and international development,” “having a comprehensive mission to internationalize which also actively promotes student-centered learning,” and providing students with a range of practical and internship opportunities and supporting them to gain further knowledge of the industry.

It was also commended for consistently holding Pedagogic Council meetings on a monthly basis to ensure that responses to student feedback on teaching, learning, and assessment are prompt.

Dr. Fanny Vong, president of IFTM, pledged to “spare no effort to keep up to the high standards set by QAA, to whom we are deeply grateful for being a trusted and impartial partner in our journey to excellence.” Staff Reporter