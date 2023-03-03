IFTM holds Career Day with 65 organizations

A total of 65 organizations attended the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies’ (IFTM) 2023 Career Day Taipa Campus, offering around 1,200 job vacancies. During the event, exhibiting representatives provided an introduction to the available career prospects and positions. According to the institution’s Career Placement Survey for 2021/2022 graduates, 73.3% of Master’s graduate respondents attained full-time employment, and those working full-time had a monthly median salary of MOP17,250, while the monthly median salary of Bachelor’s full-time graduate respondents in Macau was MOP15,600.

Lawmakers to propose foreign domestic workers be allowed in Cooperation Zone

Lawmakers including Ho Ion Sang, a delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will propose that foreign domestic workers be permitted to work in Hengqin. According to Ho, the move will encourage more Macau residents to settle in Hengqin. “We want to draw up and regulate the standards and conditions for foreign domestic workers to work in the Cooperation Zone,” he said before leaving for Beijing, where meetings of the CPPCC will begin this weekend.

No adjustments to screening rent considered

More than 1,400 films have been screened and 19 special film festivals have been held at the Cinematheque Passion since September 2020, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) stated. The new round of the theater’s operation is open for bidding. According to the IC, income from renting the screening room as well as advertising proceeds will be collected as government revenue, and no fee adjustment has been considered yet.

94 job vacancies to be offered in DSAL matching sessions

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and Macau Federation of Trade Unions will jointly hold three sessions of special job matching events to provide 94 job vacancies. Online registration will be open from March 3 to 8. Two sessions of service matching events for the catering industry will be held on March 9 with 79 job openings, including servers, cooks, and administrators. Security job matching sessions will be held in the morning of March 10 with 15 job vacancies, including airport security.