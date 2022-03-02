IFTM hosts Career Day with 67 organizations

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) hosted 67 organisations (including 11 from Guangdong and Shanghai) from various sectors for its 2022 Career Day yesterday in a bid to provide employment opportunities and information on the latest developments in the tourism sector.

Targeted at students graduating from IFTM, the Career Day aimed to provide a direct communication platform between students and employers, allowing students to learn more about the current job market and maximize their chances of a successful job application.

During the event, participating organisations from Macau and the mainland (including the Greater Bay Area) exhibited more than 1,300 job vacancies for students graduating from IFTM.

According to the Career Placement Survey for 2020/2021 graduates, which was conducted in November 2021, the overall response rate of Masters graduates was 100%.

Masters graduate respondents who had full-time employment accounted for 83.3% and their monthly median salary was MOP19,000. For Bachelor’s graduates, the overall response rate was 74.9%. Of these Bachelor’s graduates, 13.2% pursued higher levels of education after graduating from IFTM, 64.2% obtained employment, and 5.5% were working and studying simultaneously.

58.7% were employed in the tourism and hospitality sector, while the services sector accounted for 14.5%.

The monthly median salary of local graduate respondents in full-time employment was MOP14,600. 84% of the employed Bachelor’s graduate respondents were hired within three months of graduation and 27.5% of them secured their job prior to graduation.

Back in September, a survey from the Macao New Chinese Youth Association highlighted that nearly 33% of local youths interviewed believed that they did not have sufficient opportunities to achieve upward mobility, 10% more than in 2019.

Only about 37% of young people interviewed believed their careers had advanced in the past five years, while 50% considered that they had not advanced. Further analysis showed that the latter group were more likely to experience economic regression during the pandemic.