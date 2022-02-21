IFTM hosts Macanese Food Promotion Week

A Macanese Food Promotion hosted jointly by the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and the Associação dos Macaenses (ADM) will be held this week to promote Macau’s gastronomic culture.

The IFTM Educational Restaurant will present nearly 20 classic Macanese dishes to “promote the region’s unique Macanese gastronomy,” the institute indicated.

According to IFTM, the Macanese dishes are characterised by the influences of Malaysian, Indian and Portuguese flavours such as ‘Camarões Malaios,’ stir-fried tiger prawns with turmeric; ‘Galinha di tempu di caça,’ chicken stew with green olives; and ‘Saránsurável,’ sponge cake with coconut frosting.

Fernandes, who heads ADM, has contributed to the publication of several culinary books, participated in food workshops, and appeared in a Macanese television cooking series. Currently, she is promoting Macanese cuisine at the ADM’s member’s restaurant.

In 2021, IFTM was appointed as the protection unit for national intangible cultural heritage linked to Macanese Gastronomy.

To this end, the institute has offered Macanese gastronomy cooking courses. Moreover, the IFTM has also launched a web version of the Macanese Cuisine Database in collaboration with the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the International Institute of Macau and other organisations.

Additionally, the institute set up a dedicated space for Macanese cuisine data in its library, “which is home to a variety of classic recipes, manuscripts, Macanese culinary books, and publications.”

The IFTM Educational Restaurant is open for reservations during the Macanese Food Promotion Week. JW