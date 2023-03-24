IFTM in top 10 in QS World University Rankings

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has been rated in the freshly-released QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 as one of the top-10 higher education institutions globally for hospitality and leisure management studies. It is the first time a Macau higher education institution has ranked so highly. IFTM has been placed 10th in the world – a rise of 13 places year-on-year – in terms of higher education institutions offering programmes in hospitality and leisure management. The Institute’s new top ranking in Asia for such education compares to its 3rd place in Asia in 2022.

