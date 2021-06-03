IFTM to offer new graduate program

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is preparing to offer a new graduate study program in hotel and tourism smart technologies, Dr. Fanny Vong, president of the institute, said at the institute’s graduation ceremony yesterday.

Moreover, the IFTM will offer a new major under the Cultural and Heritage Management Program in the coming academic year of 2021/2022. The new major, meanwhile, has been certified by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education of UK.

According to Vong, the new courses represent the institute’s effort to reform and renew its programs.

At the graduation ceremony, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, reiterated that the IFTM has dedicated itself in nurturing professional, multifaceted and practical talents for Macau for several years.

Two years ago, the IFTM launched the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) Tourism Education Training Base. Both Ao Ieong and Vong revealed that the base has expanded its network to Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Foshan and Shunde.

Ao Ieong noted that this is a progressive move in realizing quality tourism training resources within a one-hour training circle.

Furthermore, Vong added that programs are offered at the outreach facilities. The GBA cultural and tourism training courses were also offered to officials in the field within the GBA.

Looking to the future, the president pledged that the IFTM will continue to deliver quality tourism education resources to the GBA, in an effort to transform the GBA into a world-class tourism destination.

By pursuing this goal, Ao Ieong said there will be an increased demand for multidisciplinary skills as the Tourism+ and Internet+Tourism concepts are developed.

In the past year, the IFTM has formed close partnerships with institutions in Australia and some ASEAN countries, the IFTM president said, furthering international development. AL