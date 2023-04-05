IFTM to start new postgraduate programs in 23/24

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will launch two brand-new postgraduate programs: the Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Analytics, and its corresponding Postgraduate Diploma, in the 2023/2024 academic year. Using English as the teaching medium, the programs will focus on the core areas of marketing and high-end retail management in the context of digital transformation. According to a statement, the program aims “to provide technology-based marketing and data analysis education that is interdisciplinary and responsive to new developments in tourism, luxury and other related high-end service businesses.”

