Ilha Verde district group welcomes clarification on fuel storage relocation

Chan Fong, manager at the Ilha Verde Neighborhood Association, said that residents in the district welcome further planning on the relocation of the fuel midway storage, which is currently in the district. She told local media, Cheng Pou, residents had been anticipating the relocation. 19 years ago, an unlawful fuel storage facility in Ilha Verde, which was surrounded by lawful storage facilities and residential buildings, exploded, caught fire, and forced hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate.. Proposals to relocate all storage facilities were made, but plans have only recently been clarified.

The head of a local tourism group has revealed the industry is planning to resume local student field trips in October to study the culture and history of Macau. Negotiations will be held with universities in the hopes of getting high school students onto their campuses for a taste of university life. Another tourism group head is considering Macau field trips for mainland students. Mainland students will have the opportunity to gain first-hand information about casino history and development, as well as east-west interactions.