Illegal accommodation bill finally approved

The lawmakers of the Legislative Assembly (AL) have greenlit the bill that aims to enforce greater restrictions in addressing illegal hostels in Macau.

At the AL on Monday afternoon the bill passed on its final reading without many remarks from lawmakers.

Among the changes is the prohibition of renting housing units or rooms to people with a visa or permit to stay in Macau for less than 90 days, making it mandatory for all short-

term visitors to stay in registered hotel units. The only exception to this rule is people staying at the homes of friends or relatives in which they are being lodged for free.

Among the added restrictions to be enforced by the new bill is the authority for the Macao Government Tourism Office inspectors to request the suspension of the electricity and water supply to housing units suspected of being involved in an illegal practice, in the instance that the owners of such units refuse to cooperate with the authorities.

Penalties have also been imposed on real estate agents or companies that rent housing units to an illegal accommodation facility.

According to figures released by the MGTO, over the past 11 years of law enforcement related to illegal accommodation, a total of 2,309 fines were issued to offenders. From these, 91.5% remain unpaid due to difficulties in prosecuting the offenders as they had already left Macau, or do not have any residency status in the region.