Illegal crab trap set up in Inner Harbor area

The Marine and Water Bureau has found an illegal crab trap in the Inner Harbor sea channel. The bureau urged members of the public to refrain from illegal trapping and fishing. According to a statement released by the bureau, the crab trap was 1,500 meters long and was concealed. When vessel administrators set up crab traps, they normally put up signs. However, in this specific case, there were no signs. Because of this, the trap could have posed a danger to other vessels if they had become entangled with it. Macau’s law stipulates a maximum fine of 15,000 patacas for illegal fishing. Once the illegalities lead to an accident, the concerned people may also bear both civil and criminal responsibilities.

Aviation authority publicizes TFT remodeling plan

The Civil Aviation Authority has publicized the plan for the remodeling of the Taipa Ferry Terminal (TFT) into the airport auxiliary passenger terminal. The auxiliary passenger terminal is planned to accommodate at least four airlines with daily operations at the early stage of implementation, with 12 to 16 check in counters, four boarding gates, and a floor area equivalent to a quarter of that of the TFT waiting lounges. It has a projected handling capability of 1.5 to 2 million passengers per year. The current four waiting lounges of the ferry terminal and neighboring shops (5,100 square meters in total) will be used as the check-in area for the airport. The 600-meter-long exclusive lane between the ferry terminal and the airport will become an airport-restricted road.

IAM plans sewage projects for Ka Ho and Outer Harbor

Within this year, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out sewage engineering works on Estrada do Altinho de Ka Ho and the Outer Harbor. Estrada do Altinho de Ka Ho has recorded road collapses due to the sewage damage caused by overloaded traffic. The bureau has already tended to the problem and is now drafting a plan for a more permanent improvement project at the said road. The bureau expects to start the construction process this year. The sewage network in the Outer Harbor area is also overloaded by traffic pressure and, as result, the IAM will also remodel the facilities in the affected area.