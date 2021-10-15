Immediate prevention status lifted at noon: Gov’t

The Civil Protection Operations Centre announced that the Immediate Prevention Status was terminated at noon today (Friday), in accordance with Chief Executive’s instructions and with Law No. 11/2020.
The city has been under immediate prevention since September 25, following the discovery of the 65th case – a 27-year-old security guard from the Golden Crown China Hotel – to minimize the risk of a community outbreak.
Casinos implement jab or NAT rules
Gaming operators are requiring staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or present weekly a negative nucleic acid test (NAT).
SJM Resorts, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China are all understood to have issued instructions to their employees, duplicating the government’s policy for public workers which came into force last month, MacaoNews website has reported.
The casinos’ proposed “jab or NAT” rules will take effect on October 25. The staff has been warned that anyone who does not comply may face “employment consequences.
MDT
