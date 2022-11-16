Immerse Lingnan Culture into Our Daily Life



Lion prancing to a drumbeat, cymbals, gongs crashing, and drums pounding together, let’s witness the essence of the Lion Dance prestige performance! To showcase the tremendously competitive art and traditional Lingnan culture where Chinese lion dance was originated, MGM is once again proud to present the 9th “MGM Lion Dance Championship – Southern Lion Dance Invitational 2022”. The two-day event will be held on Nov 26 and 27, at MGM Theater, MGM COTAI.

This year’s Championship is co-organized by MGM and Wushu General Association of Macau, Dragon & Lion Dances Federation of Asia as advisor unit, the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Sports Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Education and Youth Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, and Chinese Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association as supporting units.



The Championship features the prestigious formidable troupes from 8 regions of China, forming 19 troupes to compete, including the Freestyle Lion Dance Championship – Taolu Movements on Poles, and the Female Traditional Lion Dance Championship, all demonstrating a series of acrobatic moves mimicking the mannerisms of real lions. Apart from that, Youth Traditional Lion Dance Championship is also added this year. It is more than just a place to dazzle audiences with gravity-defying performances, but also an opportunity for young talent to shine, gain recognition and reach out to the world.

With troops of colorful lion dancers, drums and cymbals, there will be a Lion Dance Parade to usher in the Championship. A Chinese traditional theme will be woven through the parade route from the Spectacle to the Harmony, all the way to the Lion Lobby to MGM Theater with intimate interaction with the guests, allowing all visitors to embrace the vibe of Chinese traditions the moment they step foot at MGM.

The Championship is entirely free to enjoy. Come over to MGM Theater at MGM COTAI this November and meet the stunning troupes for the lion’s roar! For more details, please visit mgm.mo