Imperial Court at MGM MACAU Garners Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One-Diamond Award

MGM is honored to announce that its restaurant Imperial Court at MGM MACAU has been awarded the rating of One-diamond from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2023. The accolade recognizes MGM’s distinguished culinary expertise and the Company’s contributions in strengthening Macau’s positioning as the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Meanwhile, the award serves as a milestone for the restaurant’s inheritance and innovation of Lingnan cuisine in the Chinese dining landscape.

Upon receiving this prestigious honor, Geoffrey Simmons, Vice President of Food & Beverage at MGM, expressed his appreciation. “This recognition exemplifies MGM’s endeavor in enriching the local F&B scene, which motivates the team to continue delivering the best. In support of the enlightenment of Chinese cuisines, MGM hopes that Imperial Court’s unique positioning of Lingnan specialties could help drive the innovative heritage of the Lingnan culture and promote the culinary essence of southern China, as well as regional Chinese cuisines to guests from around the world.”

Reveals the Essence of Lingnan Culinary Culture

Imperial Court, helmed by Chef de Cuisine Homan Tsui, serves enticing Cantonese dining traditions with a modern twist. With over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Homan has developed his own definition of Lingnan cuisine which includes dishes from the general regions of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Hong Kong, and Macau, as well as flavors from Chaozhou and Hakka.

The essence of Lingnan culinary culture, which are seasonality, balanced seasoning and focus on the original flavors of ingredients, inspire Chef Homan to cook with a full range of culinary methods, including “quick” stir-frying that highlights the crispness of seasonal vegetables and “slow” stewing that transforms poultry into tender, delectable bites. While paying full respect to Lingnan traditions, Chef Homan also values creativity in his practice, which pushes him to continue expanding horizons of gastronomy enthusiasts while at the same time keeping pace with the contemporary dining scene.