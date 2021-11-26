Implementation plan to guide arbitration and serve Cooperation Zone

The Zhuhai Court of International Arbitration recently issued its implementation plan during the 2021 Annual Work Meeting of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Arbitration Alliance. The plan will serve the Development of Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, providing several principles to guide arbitration in applying Chinese mainland and/or Macau laws to resolve civil and commercial disputes.

The Annual Work Meeting attracted over 200 representatives from legal institutions, universities and enterprises.

Arbitration — an internationally accepted method of dispute resolution — will play an important role in rule of law innovation in the

cooperation zone. The newly-released plan is designed to build a public legal service system in the zone, to build an international regional arbitration center, and provide high-quality, efficient arbitration and mediation services.

The Zhuhai Court of International Arbitration will take the development of the zone as an opportunity to converge with the internationally accepted commercial arbitration system, and promote the convergence of arbitration rules and procedures between Zhuhai and Macau.

Acting director of the Legal Affairs Bureau of the

cooperation zone Zhong Yingyi says that the next step for the zone will be to further develop the Zhuhai-Macau cross-boundary arbitration platform. In doing so, they will establish new arbitration collaboration mechanisms and support personnel training to serve businesses in the zone. Staff reporter