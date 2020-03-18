Indonesian woman is the 14th recorded case of Covid-19

A 42-year-old woman from Indonesia is infected with Covid-19, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced this morning.

The woman, who traveled to Macau from Hong Kong was found to have a fever when arriving to the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) and was immediately taken to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ) to undergo further medical examination and testing where she was classified as a moderate risk patient.

The patient is a family member of a non-resident worker from Indonesia living in Macau. She initiated her trip on March 17 onboard a flight from Cathay Pacific (CX718) from Jakarta to Hong Kong, transferring then to the HKZMB before arriving in Macau.

After the first diagnosis and sampling test at CHCSJ, the woman was allowed to return home driving by her husband in a private vehicle, waiting at home for the results of the test.

Testing positive for Covid-19 she was then conducted from her home via a special vehicle from the Health Bureau (SSM) to an isolation ward where she is undergoing treatment.

The health authorities also informed that her condition, for the time being, is considered normal and without raising any serious concerns.

The SSM has informed the Municipal Affairs Bureau to proceed with a disinfection of the patient’s home. The health authorities also said that they are currently seeking other people who have might be in contact with the woman.

This is the fourth case recorded in Macau this week, after 40 consecutive days without any cases of the disease.

Renato Marques