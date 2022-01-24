Inflation rate at 0.03% in 2021

The inflation rate stood at 0.03% in 2021, down by 0.78 percentage points from 0.81% in 2020, according to Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) data released Friday.

The price indices of transport (+3.58%) and household furnishings and services (+3.52%) showed notable growth, as indicated in the press release by DSEC.

There were increases in the prices of plane tickets, liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline and meals purchased away from home, as well as the wages of domestic servants in 2021, the authority added.

By contrast, the biggest decreases were registered in recreation and culture (-6.23%) and communications (-5.36%).

Moreover, the authority explained that the rise was partly offset by lower rents for dwellings, falling pork prices and hotel room rates, as well as reduced charges for package tours and telecommunications services.

The Composite CPI reflects the impact of price changes on the general households in Macau. The CPI-A relates to about 50% of households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000 to MOP35,999. The CPI-B relates to about 30% of households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP36,000 to MOP62,999. JW