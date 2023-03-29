Influenza cases increasing

The Health Bureau (SSM) has reminded that the peak winter influenza season in Macau is generally from January to March. However, as it started later this year, the peak period may end in April. As cited in a TDM report, according to authorities, there were about five cases of influenza-like per 100 adults and 24 cases per 100 children in the emergency departments of Hospital Conde S. Januário and Kiang Wu Hospital last week, an increase of around 60% and 40% respectively from the beginning of March.

