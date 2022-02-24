Influenza infection at local daycare

The Health Bureau was notified yesterday that a case of collective infection with influenza was detected in class E at the Creche S. João da Obra das Mães (University of Macau). There are six infected students, each of whom are three years old. From February 22, students had been showing symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection including fever, cough and runny nose. Some of the children received medical treatment, but there were no serious cases or hospitalizations. The bureau said the daycare center has already implemented infection control measures.

A research team led by Xu Xiaoling, associate professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM), has made significant progress in its research on breast cancer metastasis. In a statement, UM said the team had used a whole genome knockout library, and confirmed that ATP11b is a suppressor in breast cancer metastasis. The team identified the mechanism of ATP11b-mediated metastasis and the corresponding targeted therapeutic agents through cellular and animal model validation, which is expected to improve treatment outcomes for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The study has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) launched the “BNU Pay” Digital Payment Solution yesterday, allowing UnionPay cardholders to pay with their smartphone not only in Macau but also in mainland China and Overseas. Integrated with the BNU App, BNU Pay is an additional service available provided within this banking tool. Through BNU App customers can now bank online and pay at merchants with just one app. “BNU continues to focus on providing innovative features, with increasingly digital and simpler solutions, bringing mobility and convenience for its customers,” said the firm.