Infrastructure forum to tackle challenges faced by sector

The 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) is themed “Responding to Challenges and Promoting Global Infrastructure Development,” the organizers announced yesterday.

Held at The Venetian Macau from December 2 to 3, the forum will use both online and offline resources to discuss the latest opportunities and challenges faced by the infrastructure sector, trends in international infrastructure markets in the post-pandemic era, and sustainable global infrastructure development, among other topics.

This year, more than 30 forums and thematic events will be arranged. The “Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2020)” and the “Annual Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2020)” will also be published at the same time in a bid to provide the necessary statistical support and references for the relevant parties to participate in the infrastructure investment and construction under the Belt and Road Initiative.

President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Lau Wai Meng, said at the press conference that in order to further support the sustainable development of the infrastructure sector in Macau, more Macau elements would be featured in the IIICF.

Infrastructure will also be a key area for Macau’s economic development in the next few years. As such, one of the forums this year will focus on “Construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area — Challenges and Opportunities of Macau Construction Industry” to explore the opportunities brought about by regional economic development for infrastructure cooperation, as well as how Macau can play an active role in

To properly carry out pandemic prevention and control throughout the IIICF and ensure the health and safety of all parties, the IPIM official said that the event would strictly follow the relevant local regulations and national plans for pandemic prevention and control.

The IIICF is organized by IPIM and the China International Contractors Association.