“Ink Wash • Abstraction” Art Exhibition on Display at Sands Gallery

Ink Wash • Abstraction is Sands China’s latest exhibition at Sands Gallery, at the Grand Suites at Four Seasons. Curated by recognized curator Zhang Zikang, the exhibition features more than 30 imaginative works from China’s Feng Zhongyun and Italy’s Elisa Sighicelli. It is open to the public until Jan. 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Sands Gallery, on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

Organised by Sands China Ltd., Lotus Art, and Rossi & Rossi Gallery, Ink Wash • Abstraction is part of Sands China’s ongoing commitment to the diversification of art and culture in Macao, providing a platform for promoting extensive exchange and cooperation among local and international art talent.

Integrating Chinese contemporary ink painting and Italian abstract photography, Ink Wash • Abstraction is the first joint exhibition in Asia by Feng and Sighicelli, two artists with very different styles, creating an unexpected East meets West encounter.

Born in Beijing and now working and living in Macao, Feng is an ink artist well-known for his unrestrained painting style, featuring vigorous brush strokes and rich colours. The result is visually stunning, showcasing the coexistence of static and dynamic elements as well as contemporary abstract touches, with many of his works collected by Asian and overseas art institutions.

Sighicelli meanwhile is adept at capturing the subtle beauty of sculptures, architecture and still-life objects with experimental photography techniques on unexpected and novel media such as marble, plaster and satin – creating a new space that emerges from a two-dimensional plane into a three-dimensional reality. Her artwork has been exhibited around the world, including in Israel, Italy, France, Australia and Vietnam.

Sands Gallery is a permanent art space that provides an opportunity for guests to explore an ever-changing variety of art exhibitions. The gallery was born out of Sands China’s desire to help cultivate an environment that nurtures creativity and art appreciation in Macao. It also aims to support the development of art and culture and to bring a greater diversity of experiences to the city, while promoting and encouraging professional artists in Macao and across the region.