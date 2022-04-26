Inner Harbor fire consumes half dozen ships

Large flames off Inner Harbor yesterday evening consumed at least half a dozen fishing ships, with an undisclosed number of people injured as of press time.

The fire was located off Pier 16 and the former Peninsula Hotel, which is one of the shelters in Macau.

Videos taken from the balconies of the Sofitel Hotel were posted online as the fire was raging. The videos showed fire burning through a row of fishing ships bound together for protection against typhoons and monsoons.

Many ships have started docking at the shelter, as the fishing recess period is just around the corner; it will start on May 1 and end on August 16. The fishing recess period was initiated to avoid overfishing by leaving time for fish to reproduce.

Videos from various sources showed that the fire affected nearly a dozen ships, with about half of them destroyed.

Thick dark smoke was also seen at the scene. It rose to a great height and was blown towards the land. The smoke could be smelled throughout the Inner Harbor District.

The fire started at about 7 p.m. yesterday. Smoke and flames were still able to be seen two hours into the fire. It was nearly out by about 9:15 p.m.

The fire began on a fishing ship and spread to neighboring ships.

The Fire Services Bureau (CB), the Macao Customs (SA) and the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) deployed teams to tackle the fire. The CB also deployed several dozen fire trucks on the ground.

On the sea the SA and DSAMA joined with the Chinese Coast Guard, aiming water cannons at the burning ships.

Public broadcaster Radio Macau reported that some fisherfolk were evacuated from the ships to the land. Some of them were agitated, begging rescuers to act promptly.

Crowds gathered at the quay to witness the scene but were requested to disperse by police officers. Traffic diversions caused congestion that affected the nearby road network.

Hours after the fire was extinguished, the intoxicating smell of burned wood, rubber and fuel was strongly felt in the surroundings of Pier 16 and Sofitel Hotel. The hotel management advised its guests not to use the balconies and locked the large 6th floor bar and pool area outside the restaurant on that floor, because of the hazardous toxic smoke exhaling from the burning ships.

Last week, the DSAMA held meetings with relevant entities to discuss the planning for fire safety during the upcoming fishing recess period. Present at the meeting were law enforcement entities, as well as health and municipal affairs bureaus. Representatives from the fishery associations were also at the meeting. AL