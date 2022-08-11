Inner Harbour residents to undergo NAT following positive case

Residents living or working in the Inner Harbour are required to undergo two nucleic acid tests (NAT) in three days, as they are now considered a key group.

This comes after a positive case was detected yesterday morning.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the new Covid-19 positive case is a 73-year-old male Macau resident, and a crew member of a Hong Kong-Macau cargo ship.

The case was confirmed by a genetic test infected with the Omicron BA.2 variant.

The NAT results of the eight close contacts (including two housemates and six co-workers on the cargo ship) of the case, are all negative.

The key group also includes people who stayed at the Inner Harbour for more than half an hour from August 7.

The relevant people need to take their first NATs from 4 p.m. on August 10 to 11, and complete the second NAT by August 12.

Those who do not complete the “three-day-two-test” will have their health code turn to yellow code on August 13. Staff Reporter