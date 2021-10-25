Insiders say Treasure Hotel to be used as a quarantine facility for arrivals from high-risk countries

Treasure Hotel will be used as a quarantine facility for those arriving from high-risk countries from mid-November, insiders told the Times.

According to sources, these arrivals would only be allowed to stay at the Treasure Hotel and would no longer be able choose their preferred hotel, as discussed in a “private meeting between the Macao Government Tourism Office and other hotel senior management.”

Currently, the optional medical observation hotels are Sheraton Grand Macao, Lisboeta Hotel, Regency Art Hotel and Grand Coloane Resort. Local residents who choose to stay at these optional hotels do so at their own cost and are not able to apply for exemption from the government.

In late September, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong announced that the government has implemented new arrangements for the assignment of quarantine hotels. Entrants to Macau will be categorized with reference to the origin of their travel.

Quarantine hotels Golden Crown China Hotel and Treasure Hotel were put under closed management without outside contact after a few employees were found to have been infected with Covid-19.

The two quarantine hotels have been closed due to being considered a risk of contagion and guests and staff members have both had to undergo quarantine. LV