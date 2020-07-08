Institutions collaborate to create smart city

The University of Macau (UM) and Nam Kwong Petroleum & Chemicals Co., Ltd (NKOIL) have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in the joint pursuit of creating a smart city in the SAR.

According to a statement, both parties will cooperate in four areas, namely gas pipeline network optimization, the internet of things, the comprehensive utilization of distributed energy, and special equipment safety monitoring.

They also plan to establish a mechanism for regular communication and strengthening cooperation in nurturing talent in the these areas of smart city development.

Back in 2018, UM obtained approval from the state government to establish a state key laboratory dedicated to solving key scientific and technical problems related to internet of things for smart city development by proposing fundamental and general theories, algorithms, and systems.

Since its establishment, the lab has been focusing on five areas, namely the development of a smart sensor and communication network, urban big data and smart technology, smart energy, smart transport, as well as urban public security and disaster prevention.

According to the SAR’s Five-Year Development Plan, which kicked off in 2016, Macau aims to expedite smart city development and facilitate the integration of industries and the internet. LV