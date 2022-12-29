Integrated resorts looking for staff via Manila agency

A recruitment agency in the Philippines has posted new job alerts for positions in the city’s integrated resorts, signaling renewed need for staff in the sector following layoffs caused by the pandemic since 2020.

On a social media post, Ikon Solutions Asia, Inc. featured job postings for bartenders, bell attendants, room attendants and welcome ambassadors for the five-star casino resorts in Macau.

Salaries for the bartenders and bell attendants are USD1,375 and USD1,250 with positions to fill at Galaxy Macau, according to the post.

The recruitment agency has advertised that it has partnered with all the six operators and deployed over 15,000 Filipino workers to Macau.

Thousands of non-resident workers have not had their contracts renewed within Macau’s big six, due to the tourism drought caused by the pandemic restrictions, as well as the furlough of many local residents.

The lay-offs of many residents also came amid pressure from the government, which reiterated its promise to prioritize the employment of local residents over migrant workers.

Among other requirements, applicants must have at least one year of relevant experience in branded hotels, with a minimum height requirement for male bell attendants.

In a separate post, the agency noted it was looking for assistant concierge service supervisors, chefs, lifeguards, and kitchen helpers, among others.

Earlier this year, a gaming consultant forecasted that staff shortages would affect the casino industry once the economy returned to normal and recommended that operators have a clear plan for reemploying staff.

Andrew Klebanow, co-founder and senior partner of C3 Gaming, said that Las Vegas has experienced staff shortages following casino closures during the peak of the pandemic.

In a previous online seminar of the French Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) titled “The Road to Macau Tourism Recovery,” the gaming consultant said that not only were there staff shortages in the hospitality industry, but across all sectors of the economy.

“You need to plan for this. What is it going to take to get these employees back and get them back in a hurry when business kicks in? Because you will find yourself not getting the hotel rooms done on time, and failing to get people into the restaurants,” Klebanow said.

Macau has gradually opened its borders, dropping its adherence to the zero-Covid policy that saw border closures from March 2020 to deter the spread of the coronavirus. The SAR has opened its borders two and a half years later but only to 41 countries.

The long-awaited reopening did not include Indonesia, Philippines and Myanmar, the sources of most migrant workers in the region.

Last month, the government reduced requirements for non-resident workers, stating that from Nov. 13, those returning to Macau with a “Residence Authorization” or blue card, and those who have been granted a “Special Authorization to Stay” for family members of professional non-resident workers or non-resident students will not need to acquire an entry permit from the Health Bureau (SSM) for an entry permit.

Meanwhile, the Times sought a comment from the Manilla-based recruitment agency but no reply was given by press time.