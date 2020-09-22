InterContinental Hotels opens new Holiday Inn Express

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a new low-cost hotel, the Holiday Inn Express Macau City Center, has quietly opened its doors in Macau.

The hotel is celebrating its soft opening with special accommodation packages as low as HKD250, plus several other additional promotions.

The hotel tower is located adjacent to the Oriental Arch, opposite to the Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary School. Owned by local real estate developer Trust Construction & Investment Co. Ltd., the building has been transformed from an office tower to a hotel.

According to InterContinental Hotels Group, the Holiday Inn Express brand targets the affordable market and provides a “clean, consistent and comfortable stay,” as described on the brand’s website.

The hotel has 259 rooms with “multifunctional furniture,” such as hybrid power outlets with USB ports. The restaurant provides Chinese and Western-style breakfast buffets.

With the addition of this hotel, global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group now operates three hotel brands in Macau, including the Holiday Inn Macau and the Crowne Plaza Macau. AL