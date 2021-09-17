International Music Festival to open box office next week

The Cultural Affairs Bureau is bringing back the Macao International Music Festival in October, with the theme “Music October.” With widespread immigration restrictions still in place, this year’s music festival will focus on mainland Chinese musicians and performers. A show commemorating the 110th anniversary of Gustav Mahler’s death will be held, featuring classical pieces such as Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit. Ticket sales will start September 25, but enthusiasts can use a new online pre-booking system from 10 a.m., September 23. Bookings must be made prior to in-person box office sales on the first day.

Tourism office to promote city in Sichuan

The Macao Week in Sichuan will unfold a mega roadshow at Jiaozi Plaza in Chengdu from September 23 to 27 to promote Macau’s diverse elements of “tourism +” and showcase Macau as a healthy, safe and quality destination. The mega roadshow will showcase the SAR’s tourism, trade and commerce, culture, sports, entertainment and more dimensions through an array of booths themed. The event seeks to attract mainland visitors for travel and spending in Macau in the upcoming National Day Golden Week to spur tourism and economic revival.