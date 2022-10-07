International schools at One Oasis to start operations next year

The two social facilities built on land plot 12a on Coloane’s One Oasis development, which will be used by two international schools, will potentially start operation in the next school year, which starts in September 2023.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, provided information on the sidelines of the National Day reception.

According to the Secretary, the construction of the two facilities has been completed and a series of government entities will soon carry out the last inspections of the building before the government takes possession from the developer.

She also explained that, after the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) takes charge of the facilities, a decision from the Bureau on which organization(s) will be granted use of the venue will also be made known.

Without mentioning any names, Ao Ieong said several organizations have shown interest in using the venues and have submitted applications to run the schools according to government requirements, which included running the schools according to international education criteria or programs.

The new development next door to One Oasis, separating the largely residential area from the Concordia Industrial Park, also includes a new public transport hub that public buses will use. The hub operates at the ground-floor level, like the Seac Pai Van and Lake Building in Taipa, and will potentially replace existing bus stops along the Estrada de Seac Pai Van. The new hub provides better shelter for those waiting to take buses in the area.

The Secretary also revealed the future “School Village” planned at Zone A of the new landfill facilities will include eight school facilities and an activity center dedicated to young people. These schools will function in a community style, sharing some of the resources to be built in that area of the new city.